Broken bone contributed to death of 100-year-old
A broken leg contributed to an elderly woman's death, an inquest heard.
When Violet Williams, 100, died on 28 February, her thigh bone had been broken in three places for weeks, her family said.
They believe she sustained the injuries at Ash Lodge Care home, in Smethwick, where she had been residing.
Dudley Coroners Court recorded a narrative verdict and said Mrs Williams died of natural causes contributed to by a fracture of an unknown cause.
Mrs Williams was left with bone protruding from her knee when she was taken to hospital in pain on 1 February, her family said.
She was discharged to a different care home after an operation to straighten her leg, where she died a few weeks later.
A temporary death certificate, issued to the family, had indicated her death was due to heart disease, but listed a broken left thigh bone and hip joint among the wider causes.
Relatives of Ms Williams staged a protest outside the Ash Lodge Care home in Smethwick in May and said they could not understand how she sustained such injuries when she was totally dependent on others for her care.
They chose not to comment after the inquest verdict.
West Midlands Police conducted inquiries but said no criminal offences had been identified and it was now in the hands of the Black Country Coroner.
The care home said it could not comment while the case was being investigated by the coroner and when contacted by the BBC it said it would consider its response once it had the verdict in writing.
