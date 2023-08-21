Wolverhampton police remove smartly dressed dog from 'intoxicated' owner
- Published
A smartly dressed dog has been taken into care after transport police were called over concerns its owner was intoxicated and not looking after it.
The dog - dressed in a blue shirt - was recovered by British Transport Police (BTP) at Wolverhampton railway station.
He was temporarily kept in a police van and BTP officers posted a photo of the pet peering out the window.
The animal has been put in alternative care while inquiries continue into Friday's incident, BTP said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.