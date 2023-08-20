World Cup: Fans across Midlands witness Lionesses heartbreak
- Published
Thousands of football fans gathered at venues across the Midlands to watch the Lionesses' defeat against Spain in the Women's World Cup final.
They were bidding to become the first senior England football team to win a World Cup since 1966 - but lost 1-0 in Australia.
At Camp Bestival, at Weston Park, more than 2,000 festival-goers watched the match in a specially set up fan zone.
Councils in Sandwell and Worcester also showed the action on giant screens.
In the West Midlands, some fans watched at Wyrley Juniors Football Club, where they have created seven new girls teams for the new season, giving them 23 girls sides overall.
In Birmingham, the Witton Arms, next to Villa Park, reopened after a refurbishment with a big screen and brand new fan zone.
More than 1,000 people, ranging from kids to grandparents, soaked up the atmosphere.
Aston Villa fan Rhiannon Williams said: "It's good seeing how people have started watching it and (they) proved that they can play football.
"Hopefully Villa Park can be sold out at a women's game."
HMV Empire Coventry was among the locations to show the match in the city.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk