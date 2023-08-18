Watchdog probe after woman dies in the police custody suite at Oldbury
The police watchdog is investigating a 28-year-old woman's death in custody.
Paramedics provided first aid, after the woman, arrested early on 28 July and taken to the Oldbury custody suite, became unresponsive in her cell.
The cause of her death has yet to be determined and the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) stated it awaited the results of further tests.
West Midlands Police said it would not be appropriate to comment.
The watchdog started its investigation after a mandatory referral by the force on 29 July.
It said it would look at the circumstances of the woman's contact with police.
This would include the decisions and actions of officers in relation to her arrest and subsequent detention and care in custody.
Body-worn video
Shortly before midnight on 28 July concerns were raised about a deterioration in her health and an ambulance was called, after she became unresponsive in her cell.
She was pronounced dead a short time later.
A post-mortem examination was carried out on 11 August, the IOPC said.
Investigators are securing CCTV from the custody unit, which will be reviewed along with officers' body-worn video.
The watchdog's regional director for the West Midlands, Derrick Campbell, said whenever a person dies while in police custody, "it's important that an independent investigation is carried out to fully establish the circumstances".
The force said given it was an IOPC investigation, "it wouldn't be appropriate for us to comment at this stage".
