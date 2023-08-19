World Cup: England final to be shown on big screens across Midlands
England's bid to win the World Cup will be screened to festival-goers and on big screens across the West Midlands.
Camp Bestival, under way at Weston Park on the Shropshire-Staffordshire border, is among the locations to show the women's final against Spain on Sunday.
Councils in Sandwell, Telford and Worcester have also confirmed giant screens will relay the football action.
The match, live from Australia, kicks off at 11:00 BST.
Victory would make the Lionesses the first senior England football team to win a World Cup since 1966.
"We send them all our best wishes for Sunday's final," said Sandwell Council's leader Kerrie Carmichael.
The authority's giant screen will be in place at Sandwell Valley Showground in West Bromwich. No tickets are required.
Telford and Wrekin Council said the match would be shown at the Southwater development, while in Worcester, it will be screened in Cathedral Square, with the city council encouraging fans there "to bring their own chairs".
In Walsall, more than a dozen roadside digital messages will wish the Lionesses good luck ahead of the game.
Councils have been encouraged by the government to get pubs open earlier on Sunday for the final.
In Rugby, licence holders will have until midnight on Saturday to apply to serve alcohol from 10:00 BST on Sunday, the local authority says.
"We are happy to fast-track applications from existing licence holders to extend their opening hours so that they can open early and get behind the squad," chief executive Mannie Ketley explained.
