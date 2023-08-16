Lionesses' success inspiring next generation
Grassroots teams say they hope the Lionesses' success can inspire the next generation of women's footballers.
About 130 children gathered at Boldmere St Michael's FC in Sutton Coldfield to see England triumph 3-1 over World Cup hosts Australia in Sydney.
Their interest was heightened by Sarina Wiegman announcing her squad for the tournament at the club back in May.
"Hopefully we provided them [with] good luck to go and win the World Cup," said player and vice-chair Rhiannon Travers.
Carly Cartwright, commercial manager at the club, said England's 2022 Euro win had already attracted more female players.
"We've had a thriving girls and women's section for a number of years, but there's definitely been a growth of interest of girls and women wanting to play football and representing our club, which is fantastic," Ms Cartwright said.
Ms Travers said she hoped the World Cup run would have a similar effect on the women's game.
She said the girls were "buzzing" to see the Lionesses reach the final.
"I think it's already had a massive impact on clubs in general, but I think it's going to have an impact on women all over the country," she added.
"It's a really really good step forward for women empowerment."
Boldmere St Michael's has been hosting holiday activities and children attending voted to watch Wednesday's semi-final, rather than play. They all celebrated with an impromptu conga at the final whistle.
TJ, 12, described the victory as amazing: "It gives me more inspiration to win more cups and win more trophies and then maybe get to professional football like them."
Teammates Skye and Jasmine, both aged eight, said they loved playing football for the Sutton Coldfield club.
Skye, granddaughter of Sheffield Wednesday legend Carlton Palmer, said the ex-player had passed on advice.
"He says that I need to work on my passing a little bit straighter and I need to have a go at shooting," she said.
Elsewhere in the West Midlands, families also gathered at Wolverley FC in Worcestershire to watch the match.
"I think as a mum of girls, you don't want anything more... they are just so inspired," said one parent, Anna.
Young player Maya said she never doubted the team would triumph, adding: "I don't feel like it's real... I think I might be deaf in the morning."
At Port Vale, women's captain Meg Baldwin said the quality of football had been "unbelievable".
"I don't think this shaking will stop until Sunday, after the game," she added.
"It just goes to show this England team have got the grit and determination to go on and win the tournament."
