Asian music pioneer Mohammed Ayyub 'thrilled' with display of work
- Published
A man who set up a record label for South Asian music has said he is proud to see his work go on display.
Mohammed Ayyub came to Birmingham in the 1960s and founded Oriental Star Agencies because he missed the music from his homeland.
He also worried others "would have gone for Madonna and Michael Jackson and wouldn't have listened to our music".
A collection of 3,000 of the company's vinyl records have formed an exhibition at Manchester Museum.
Mr Ayyub said he remembered loving music from a young age and lying on the roof of his home in Pakistan as a child, listening to the music from a nearby cinema.
He said he was homesick when he came to Birmingham in 1961 because "the weather was very cold, miserable and I couldn't see the sun for four months".
Mr Ayyub set up his record label in 1969 and it is now credited with launching the careers of a number of British Asian artists and promoting foreign acts in the UK.
He was awarded an MBE in 2014 for services to broadcasting, Asian music and community services.
Mr Ayyub said he was "thrilled" to see the records on display at the South Asian Gallery at Manchester Museum.
"I am very proud and delighted that we have done something which has paved the way for this growth of Asian culture throughout the world," he added.
