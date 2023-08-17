Sammy Davis Jr's diamond ring to go under the hammer

The ring is said to have been one of Sammy Davis Jr's favourites which he wore to perform across the world

Jewellery which once belonged to one of America's biggest stars is set to go under the hammer.

The gold ring embossed with a yellow-brown 10.75ct diamond was said to be one of Sammy Davis Jr's favourite items and he wore it at many performances.

The ring will be up for sale as part of a collection of photos of the all-round entertainer.

It has an estimated value of £70,000 and will be up for auction at Fellows Auctioneers, Birmingham, on 24 August.

The ring has an estimated value of £50,000 to £70,000, auctioneers say

Davis Jr had a remarkable career as a dancer, actor, singer and civil rights campaigner. He overcame racial prejudice to entertain millions worldwide.

In March 1973, he was invited to a White House reception which former President Nixon called "An Evening with Sammy Davis Jr ".

The event marked the first time that an African-American family was invited to spend the night at the White House.

During the performance, the singer was pictured wearing the ring on his little finger. He also wore it during his tour of Europe in 1985.

The collection for sale also includes a photo album of images of the legend throughout his career

He died in 1990, aged 64.

"When you think of the events where Sammy Davis Jr wore this ring, it is no wonder that this ring has attracted such a lot of attention," said Lindsay Campbell, jewellery manager at Fellows.

