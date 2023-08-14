Pedestrian dies after being hit by lorry in Lye
A woman has died after she was hit by a lorry.
The woman, a pedestrian in her 60s, was found in a critical condition at the junction of Hungary Hill and the A458/Birmingham Street in Lye.
West Midlands Ambulance staff said she was later confirmed dead at the scene.
Police said the lorry driver is assisting with inquiries and the woman's family is being supported by specialist family liaison officers.
