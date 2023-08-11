Fox in a fix rescued from hole in floor in Birmingham
A curious fox who got her head stuck gave firefighters a whole new take on a brush with danger.
The vixen was found by workers in Bordesley Green, Birmingham, at about 07:00 BST, West Midlands Fire Service said.
Crews used specialist equipment to cut through the metal flooring that had ensnared her.
The RSPCA then took the animal away from the scene for further treatment. She is understood to be safe and well.
"Who let the fox out? We did," crews said on social media following the events on Garrison Street.
