Fox in a fix rescued from hole in floor in Birmingham

The foxWest Midlands Fire Service
Fox and the bound? This vixen got her head stuck in metal flooring

A curious fox who got her head stuck gave firefighters a whole new take on a brush with danger.

The vixen was found by workers in Bordesley Green, Birmingham, at about 07:00 BST, West Midlands Fire Service said.

Crews used specialist equipment to cut through the metal flooring that had ensnared her.

The RSPCA then took the animal away from the scene for further treatment. She is understood to be safe and well.

"Who let the fox out? We did," crews said on social media following the events on Garrison Street.

West Midlands Fire Service
The fox in a fix

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.