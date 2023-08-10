Crooked House: Meeting over future of 'wonkiest' pub site
An urgent meeting is to be held over the future of the site where the landmark "wonkiest pub" was gutted in a fire then demolished, says the mayor of the West Midlands.
The blaze - treated as suspicious by police - ripped through The Crooked House, near Dudley, on Saturday.
By Monday, the building renowned for its slanting appearance was rubble.
Andy Street said he would liaise with South Staffordshire Council over what would become of the site.
On social media he said it "makes your blood boil" to see the fire at the beloved 18th Century building treated as suspected arson.
While flames ravaged the property at the weekend, the familiar exterior was left largely standing until bulldozers brought down what remained, prompting anger from local residents and former customers.
South Staffordshire Council confirmed on Wednesday it had permitted only part of the building to be knocked down for safety reasons and was investigating whether total demolition was unlawful.
The pub was sold by brewery Marston's last month.
The BBC has attempted to contact new owners ATE Farms, based in Bedworth, Warwickshire - run by a Carly Taylor - for comment over the loss of its asset.
Additional records show an Adam Taylor listed as a shareholder of the landfill site next door.
The celebrated Black Country venue, a pub since the 1940s, was once known as the "wonkiest" in Britain, and drew its name from the effects of mining subsidence in the 19th Century.
The pub became lodged in the national consciousness when in 1974 the BBC programme Nationwide showcased the illusion of items "rolling uphill" inside the property.
Staffordshire Police said on Wednesday investigations were continuing. It added a specially trained dog, which could sniff out up to 10 different accelerants, was being used to inspect the rubble.
In a statement, the force said: "This fire has shocked and upset so many given the, albeit not listed, cultural importance and heritage of the building.
"This is not lost on us and a robust investigation using all available information and forensic opportunities is being carried out."
Historic England said it received a request to list the building, which would have given it greater legal protection, just days before the fire.
Up to 30 firefighters were called to the Himley area on Saturday evening after the building was spotted alight, however crews reported being hampered by mounds of soil preventing access to a lane leading to the site.
Mr Street has previously called for the pub to be rebuilt "brick by brick". The leader of Dudley Council said that would be "nigh on impossible".
"There is very little left of the original bricks that they could use, after what's happened in the last couple of days," said Patrick Harley.
Alex Claridge, the West Midlands night time economy adviser, said the loss of the pub was being felt by many.
"It's astonishing really just to feel the breadth of comment made, and from how far away," he said.
"We've got well-wishers coming from Australia, the other side of the world, sharing memories. It's bitter-sweet really seeing the level of affection it's roused."
Local politicians Sir Gavin Williamson, MP for South Staffordshire, and Jane Stevenson, MP for Wolverhampton North East, have called for a full inquiry.
Dudley MP Marco Longhi said on Wednesday he had written to police to seek clarity over the demolition process, adding that a lack of information from authorities had "raised animosity" among the community.
