Perry Barr residents 'can't see' Commonwealth Games legacy
One year on since the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, some residents say the multi-million pound investment has left no legacy.
The city welcomed people from across the globe, with Perry Barr's Alexander Stadium being revamped for the event.
For some the impact is hard to pinpoint, but others say it continues to attract more footfall to the area.
Birmingham City Council said the £700m investment for the Games had been a catalyst for change.
At the closing ceremony on 8 August last year, the Games flag was passed to Victoria, but the Australian state has since cancelled plans to host the 2026 event because of budget blowouts.
"When you talk about legacy it's very hard to put your finger on what it did. I can't really see what it did at all," said Lee Parkes, who runs a holistic health shop at the One Stop Shopping Centre in Perry Barr.
New flats were built in Perry Barr for the athletes' village but the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and spiralling costs meant they were not ready.
However, nearly 1,000 apartments are now being marketed, which Mr Parkes says gives him hope for the area.
Sewing shop owner, Thotshiwe Ncube, is more positive.
She says she has seen increased footfall - but thinks the cost of living means people do not have money to spend.
"Years ago the area was not good," she said.
"When [people] see it on the telly... the area changed and they want to come to One Stop."
People in Perry Barr had mixed views about the impact of the games.
A resident said: "The way it was before it was a bit of a dump, but now it's much better."
Another added: "It's totally dead, 12 months ago [people] were supposed to have moved into those flats, but they are still empty."
A spokesman for Birmingham city centre said the £700m investment expanded railway stations, the bus network and housing and a 2040 master plan would build on this.
