New apartments to support domestic abuse victims in Wolverhampton
Plans to build apartments for victims of domestic abuse have been approved.
Eight new flats will be created for single women and those with families fleeing abuse.
The £1m construction project, led by The Haven Wolverhampton, was provided with the city council's permission to develop the land.
Councillor Jasbir Japal, said the charity provided a "really important" service to those who had experienced domestic abuse or homelessness.
"We are delighted that its plans to create eight new apartments are going ahead," she said.
The new apartments, set to be developed on land previously purchased by the charity in 2005, will also offer accessible living to those with mobility issues.
According to figures from the local authority, it was estimated 14,355 people aged 16-74 in Wolverhampton experienced domestic abuse in the 12 months up to March 2020, excluding the pandemic.
The Haven was set up in 1973 and offers a free 24-hour helpline, providing practical and emotional support services to women and children.
Popinder Kaur, CEO, said to offer accommodation to those in need was the "very foundation" of the organisation.
"This new development further cements our mission to support women and children who are vulnerable to domestic abuse and homelessness," she added.
The development, due to start imminently, will be funded through the charity's fundraising efforts and additional grants.
