Demand high for school uniform swaps, West Midlands charities say
- Published
Charities providing second-hand school uniforms to parents say they are already experiencing high demand for their help in the summer holidays.
One church in Wolverhampton has partnered with the city council to enable more clothing to be donated.
St Columba's United Reformed Church handled more than a tonne of outfits last summer.
"[It] can be a huge expense for [families] at this time of year," co-ordinator Ros Shaw said.
They began their event with a few rails of clothing in 2019 but have seen demand rise.
The partnership with the city council will allow donations through the Yo! Wolves summer events the authority funds.
The church's scheme is run as a swap shop and Ms Shaw said parents could drop into them through the holidays on Sunday afternoons.
"While it is great if parents can bring some uniform to donate themselves, they really don't have to bring anything," she said.
A similar scheme is run in Crewe by Motherwell Cheshire CIO and volunteer Tina Warburton said they had seen high demand this year as a lot of children had changed school mid-term.
"Some people make a donation, others can't afford it; it's no questions asked," she added.
Parent Lisa Bennion said the uniform event in Crewe was crucial to her and her husband as the cost of living crisis had made life "really hard" for them.
"It has been a real godsend having this service here for us today," she added.
Demand was high for the Salvation Army at their regular Pre-Loved Uniform Market event in July, organiser Amy Bayliss-Fox said.
About 100 children were kitted out with uniforms which she said was double the number helped over their previous two markets.
As well as helping parents struggling with their finances, Ms Bayliss-Fox said it was a good way to recycle the clothing.
"We give them a second life, we stop them from going into landfill. A lot of pieces of uniform end up in landfill that could be worn for another two, three years," she said.
