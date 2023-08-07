West Brom fan filmed threatening rival supporter at Blackburn Rovers
Police are investigating video footage of a West Bromwich Albion supporter appearing to threaten to stab a rival fan.
The footage, shared on social media, was filmed at the club's first game of the Championship season at Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.
Lancashire Police said it was aware of the footage and an individual had been identified and would be spoken to.
West Bromwich Albion said they were working with the force.
"We are aware of video footage published on social media following the club's EFL Championship fixture at Blackburn Rovers on Saturday," the club said.
"The membership of the supporter involved will be suspended while we assist Lancashire Police with their ongoing investigation, and a further club sanction will be considered once the matter has reached a legal conclusion."
