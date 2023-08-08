University College Birmingham staff prepare for busy weeks of A-level clearing
- Published
Extra staff are being trained for what is expected to be a busy time for clearing when A-levels results come out this month, a university college says.
University places are put into clearing to match students with courses that still have spaces.
Amber Page has been training staff from across University College Birmingham to be ready to take calls after A-level and BTec results come out on 17 August.
"We are expecting a busy clearing," she said.
"We've got multiple staff across the university, various different departments coming together to work on the clearing hotlines, taking calls from prospective students."
Students can use the clearing process if they fail to get the grades they need to meet conditional offers, fail to get offers they want to accept or decide after 30 June to apply for university.
Jordan Frith works in customer relations at University College Birmingham, but is among staff to be trained to handle calls on the day.
"We are here as experts to really provide that knowledge for them and hopefully make them make the best decision," he said.
Each year, more than 70,000 students find university places through clearing which will be open until 17 October, the university admissions service Ucas says.
Another call handling trainee, Lauren King, said she would urge any prospective student to go through any courses they are considering in detail.
"If you are offered to have maybe an appointment with somebody to talk through the course in more detail, take it - because the academics can really help you," she added.
