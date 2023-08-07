Birmingham biker gathering broken up near fatal crash scene
Police have broken up groups of motorcyclists performing wheelies and speeding at a spot near where a cyclist was killed in Birmingham.
West Midlands Police said people had been gathering on Moat Lane, in the Yardley area, all week to pay their respects to Liam Jones, 22, who was hit by a car on Tuesday.
Four people arrested on suspicion of his murder have been released on bail.
The force said up to 30 bikers gathered on Sunday, some riding dangerously.
About 100 people were also at the scene, and police said they received more than 60 calls from concerned members of the public.
The force said officers moved in at about 17:00 BST to bring the event to a safe conclusion, using dispersal powers, which gave them the ability to tell people to leave the area or face arrest.
Ch Insp James Spencer said it was "completely understandable" people "want to gather to pay their respects after what happened" to e-bike rider Mr Jones.
But he added the force could not "tolerate the illegal and dangerous use of the roads, which was putting people who had gathered at the scene at risk as well as other people driving through the area".
