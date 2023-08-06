The Crooked House: Fire rips through famed 'wonky' pub
A famed 18th Century building once known as "Britain's wonkiest pub" has been completely gutted by a fire.
Smoke was reported coming from The Crooked House at Himley, near Dudley, at about 22:00 BST on Saturday.
Pictures from scene showed the property, which drastically subsided in the 19th Century, engulfed by flames.
Last month, it was confirmed the owners, Marston's, had sold the popular Black Country landmark to a private buyer for "an alternative use".
Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said six crews tackled the blaze overnight.
It said the fire had largely been extinguished but the incident was ongoing and the area remained closed from High Arcal Road to Brick Kiln Lane.
Watch commander Chris Green, from Tipton fire station, said: "The crews had to roll out 40 lengths of hose from the Himley Road which was the nearest hydrant."
The Crooked House was a popular attraction in the West Midlands for decades after Wolverhampton and Dudley Breweries bought it and turned it into a pub in the 1940s.
Visitors flocked to see the distinctive building and witness the optical illusion of coins and marbles seemingly rolling uphill along the bar.
It was first built in 1765 as a farmhouse but, due to mining in the area during the early 19th Century, one side of the building began to sink.
In March, Marston's listed it for sale with a guide price of £675,000 but thousands of people signed a petition in the hope of keeping it as a pub.
