Hall Green: Fire crews tackle large blaze outside Druckers' factory
Firefighters have been responding to a large blaze that has broken out outside a factory in Birmingham.
Three fire crews were sent to Druckers Vienna Patisserie factory on Sarehole Road, Hall Green, at just after 18:30 BST on Friday.
Three lorries outside the premises had caught fire, West Midlands Fire Service said.
Residents online had reported hearing explosions and seeing "smoke clouds" as firefighters tackled the flames.
No injuries have been reported and residents have been allowed to stay in their homes, the fire service added.
