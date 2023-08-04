Driver jailed for killing man with punch in Oldbury
- Published
A man has been jailed for manslaughter and dangerous driving after killing a grandfather with a single punch during a road rage attack.
Simon West, 51, was found with head injuries after being assaulted in Oldbury, Sandwell, on 10 December last year and died in hospital four days later.
Arslan Farooq, of Gipsy Lane, Birmingham, was sentenced to eight years and three months in prison.
He had pleaded guilty to both charges.
The 25-year-old was handed the sentence at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday.
The events of 2022 unfolded on Causeway Green Road and the A4123 Wolverhampton Road, where Farooq dangerously tailgated Mr West, the court heard.
He then drove from his own lane towards Mr West's van in the parallel lane before pulling across the front of the vehicle.
After both men got out of their transport, Farooq approached and punched Mr West, causing him to lose consciousness, the prosecution said.
"Arslan Farooq's aggressive and reckless behaviour cost Simon West his life and while he has accepted culpability and has been sentenced by the court, no outcome can return Simon West to those that loved him," said Emily Clewer, of the Crown Prosecution Service.
In a tribute issued by police, Mr West's family described him as a "loving and caring father, brother, son, partner and grandfather".
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk