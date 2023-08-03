Yardley: Tributes to e-bike cyclist Liam Jones killed in hit-and-run
Tributes have been paid to a "loving" cyclist who died when he was hit by a car while riding an electric bike.
Liam Jones, 22, was found in a critical condition at the junction of Vera Road and Moat Lane in Yardley, Birmingham, on Tuesday evening.
West Midlands Police have been given extra time to question three men arrested on suspicion of murder.
The men, aged 17, 19 and 20, were detained at a property in Yardley on Wednesday morning.
'Truly missed'
In a tribute, Mr Jones' family said they were "truly heartbroken" and needed "justice".
"Liam was a loving, caring son, brother and uncle, he would do anything for anybody - he lived life to the fullest," the statement said.
"He touched many hearts, gained many friends and he will be truly missed by family.
"Keep doing what you loved, bike it up there."
Officers were looking for a white Seat Leon which left the scene after the incident.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage has been asked to contact the force.
