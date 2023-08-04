Regeneration promise over £2.2bn Birmingham scheme
A council has pledged to work more closely with residents in an area earmarked for regeneration.
The £2.2bn scheme, planned for the Ladywood estate in Birmingham, would see almost 2,000 homes destroyed to make way for 7,000 new ones.
Properties in an area stretching from the Utilita Arena to Ladywood Middleway could be demolished under compulsory purchase orders.
Some residents have complained about uncertainty over the plans.
Laura Kudrna, of the group Ladywood Unites, which was formed in response to the scheme, said people had been left unsure about their futures.
"Over 2,000 people are affected by this and they just don't know what's going to happen next," she said.
Many locals said they had learned from media articles land and homes would be demolished under compulsory purchase orders.
"We weren't informed," she said.
"It's not as if the council sent us letters saying that our homes are at risk of a compulsory purchase order - instead we've had to find out from the news.
"We need to make sure that Ladywood has a good, and the best deal for it."
Birmingham City Council cabinet member for housing, Jayne Francis, said the authority had apologised for previously putting on a meeting when dozens of residents were unable to attend.
"We're going to be much more systematic about who we consult with to make sure everyone in Ladywood can have their input into the process," she said.
She added the plans had not yet been signed off, saying the aim was to create a "different type of neighbourhood with improved community and health facilities".
Initial consultation is due to start in September and she promised that "no-one is going to be turfed out of their house", adding: "There will be an offer made at some point."
