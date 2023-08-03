Demolition of Dudley Hippodrome begins despite campaign
The demolition of a historic out-of-use theatre has begun, following a long campaign to save it.
The former Dudley Hippodrome staged its final live performance in 1974 and last opened as a bingo hall in 2009.
Campaigners had wanted the 1930s building to be kept but the council planned to replace it with a university campus.
Dudley Metropolitan Borough Council said work was underway as all planning requirements have been met.
The demolition of the site is expected to take about four months after the building is stripped of fixtures and fittings.
Councillors approved plans to knock down the derelict theatre in 2021 despite several attempts by local groups to save it.
The Dudley Hippodrome Friends and Community Group had wanted the building to be kept as an entertainment centre with bars and restaurants.
Councillor Patrick Harley, leader of Dudley Council, said it was an "exciting day" for the borough as they "leave behind the past."
"It's taken a lot of work behind the scenes over many years to bring this project to fruition," he said.
"I'm so glad to see the major work finally beginning."
The local authority was awarded £25m from the government to build a nursing college for the University of Worcester on the site.
Building works are set to begin in 2024 with plans to open the new campus in September 2025, the council says.
The Hippodrome, which was built in 1938, previously hosted acts including Gracie Fields and Laurel and Hardy before it was later used as a bingo hall.
The theatre was recently added to a buildings-at-risk list by campaign group, SAVE Britain's Heritage.
