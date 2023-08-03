Ladywood: Man charged with murder after woman stabbed in scrubland
- Published
A man has been charged with the murder of a woman who died after being found seriously injured in Birmingham.
Emergency services were called to the area off Freeth Street, Ladywood, at about 20:45 BST on Tuesday, after reports she was stabbed.
The victim, found in scrubland, was confirmed dead at the scene.
Filmon Andmichaen, 30, from Great Barr, is due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Thursday, West Midlands Police said.
A post-mortem examination of the woman was due to take place on Thursday, they added.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.