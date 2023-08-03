More than 2,000 people sign up for Run Solihull
More than 2,000 people have signed up for a run returning this summer for its third year.
Run Solihull will feature a 10km route and a half marathon alongside a new junior event to give people of all ages a chance to participate.
All runs will start and finish in Malvern Park on 13 August.
Organiser, RunThrough, said it hoped the event would inspire a more active nation.
"We are delighted to be returning to Solihull for a third consecutive year," it added.
Acorns Children's Hospice, which provides specialist care to life-limited children, will be the official charity partner.
Wazma Qais, a member of Solihull Metropolitan Borough Council, said: "Last year was a brilliant occasion and with the addition of the children's race, this year's event really is for the whole family, everyone can get involved."
During the half marathon route, runners will pass through Knowle town centre, Barston and Eastcote.
