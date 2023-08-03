A man is arrested after a woman dies in Birmingham crash
A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a woman died in a crash between two cars in Birmingham.
The woman was injured after the Nissan Qashqai she was a passenger in collided with an Audi A5 on Great Hampton Street on Wednesday at about 23:25 BST.
She died at the scene, the ambulance service said.
A man, the driver of the Nissan, also suffered several injuries and was taken to hospital.
Two men from the Audi suffered minor injuries and were also taken to hospital.
The driver of the Audi was arrested and remained in custody, police said.
Anyone with information about the crash or dashcam footage has been urged to get in touch by the force.
