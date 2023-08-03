Wolverhampton man stabbed to death was deeply loved, says family
A man who was stabbed to death was a "beloved" son, brother and partner, his family have said in a tribute.
Jetmir Pemaj died after being seriously injured in a double stabbing in Harrow Street, Whitmore Reans, Wolverhampton.
Another man in his 20s also suffered serious injuries in the attack at about 05:00 BST on 27 July.
Lucious Winchester, 24, of Quinton, Birmingham, is charged with murder and attempted murder and is due to appear at Birmingham Crown Court on Thursday.
"Jetmir was a beloved son, brother and partner. He was deeply loved and will be sorely missed by his entire family and friends." Mr Pemaj's family said in a statement.
The force says its investigation is ongoing and has appealed for witnesses.
