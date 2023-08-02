Yardley: Murder arrests after man dies in e-bike hit-and-run crash
A man died after the electric bike he was riding was hit by a car which then drove off, police said.
The crash happened at the junction of Vera Road and Moat Lane, Yardley, Birmingham at about 23:55 BST on Tuesday.
The cyclist, 22, was found in a critical condition and was initially given treatment by police officers, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.
Three men, aged 17, 19 and 20, were arrested on suspicion of murder.
The trio, who were detained at a property in Yardley, remain in custody.
Paramedics did take over treatment of the cyclist but he died at the scene, the ambulance service added.
The area remains cordoned off and inquiries are ongoing to find a white Seat Leon, which West Midlands Police say they believe was involved in the crash.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage has been asked to contact the force.
