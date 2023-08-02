Birmingham Airport: Plane refuelling staff threaten strike over pay
Staff who refuel planes at Birmingham Airport are threatening to strike over pay.
Unite the Union said about 20 refuelling tanker drivers and operators rejected a 9% pay rise and voted to strike on 15 August.
Menzies Aviation, who employ the staff, said negotiations were still ongoing and Birmingham Airport said it did not anticipate flight cancellations.
"Menzies can afford to pay and it should pay," Unite said.
Unite members want a pay rise which reflects the rising cost of living and a 6% rise they received in 2022 was below inflation, a spokesperson added.
Prices began to soar after Covid and the overall rate of inflation reached a 41-year high of 11.1% in October. but has fallen to 7.9% in the year to June.
"The company cannot expect these workers to agree to two years of real-terms pay cuts during a cost of living crisis," Unite's general secretary Sharon Graham said.
Marco di Mario, from Menzies Aviation, said the firm was "disappointed" with the announcement of industrial action.
"The current package of 11.5% is on top of last year's 6.5% pay increase. The vote to strike was initiated despite our commitment for further dialogue," he added.
"We are calling for mediation to achieve a more reasonable position and will have robust contingency plans in place to minimise any potential impact should industrial action go ahead."
Birmingham Airport's airlines include TUI, Easyjet, Wizz Air, Ryanair, Lufthansa and Emirates.
