Grease: Sutton Coldfield singer returns home for Secret Cinema show
A singer who grew up in the West Midlands has returned home to play Sandy in an interactive performance of the hit film Grease.
Harriet Davenport stars in Secret Cinema at the NEC, where the audience meet actors playing characters before watching the movie.
She has performed on stage and on cruise ships but said the new role was "completely different" to other shows.
"There are songs just bursting out as if you are in the film," she said.
Ms Davenport grew up in Walsall before moving to Sutton Coldfield at the age of seven and later trained at the Birmingham Ormiston Academy.
She said she was singing before she could talk and was raised in a "fun household" with lots of music and dancing.
At school, she was pushed to perform on stage and said she "absolutely loved" her first appearance, in a production of Footloose.
"I've always said if I'm on stage it's my happy place, it's a safe space, everybody's welcome on stage and in theatre," she said.
"There's no other feeling like it and only performers will really know that feeling."
The film Grease - originally a 1971 musical - tells the story of wholesome teenage girl Sandy who falls in love with a leather-clad teen rebel Danny.
A car park at the NEC has been completely transformed into the famous Rydell High, with a playing field for Coach Calhoun to teach sports on and a gym in which the legendary dance competition takes place.
Speaking about the event, Ms Davenport said: "You do have to come to see it to really understand it I think.
"You might be having a chat with Sandy one minute and she might start telling you about this lovely amazing boy that she met over summer.
"Then who knows, you might break out in song at a picnic."
The show has extra significance for her family too because she said her mother was "absolutely obsessed" with the film after sneaking in to see it with her best friend when she was young.
"They're super-excited to come and see me in this," Ms Davenport said.
Grease: The Live Experience runs until 13 August.
