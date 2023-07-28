Match applause planned in tribute to Trevor Francis
- Published
A minute of applause to remember Trevor Francis will take place at Birmingham City's game on Saturday.
Francis, a former City manager and player, died on Monday aged 69.
City play against Peterborough United at the Weston Homes Stadium at the weekend, with both sides wearing armbands as a mark of respect.
Meanwhile, fans can share their thoughts in a book of remembrance provided by The Blues at the Library of Birmingham.
The club said the book would return to St Andrew's stadium next week.
Fans across the West Midlands have honoured Francis by placing scarves, wreaths and shirts outside the ground.
England's Lionesses wore black armbands earlier in their World Cup match against Denmark.
Birmingham City's head coach John Eustace said Francis was a football icon and a Birmingham City legend.
"He couldn't wait to be part of this football club going forward again," he said.
"It's tragic news but it will bring us even closer again."
