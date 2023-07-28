Iain Hughes: Charity swimmer confirmed dead as body found
- Published
A firefighter who went missing on a charity swim in the English Channel has been confirmed dead after his body was found in waters near Belgium.
Iain Hughes, from Dudley, started the solo challenge with a support boat from Dover on 20 June before disappearing.
The 42-year-old's body has now been returned to the UK and formally identified, West Midlands Fire Service said.
In tribute, his family described the news as "unbearable".
The crew manager, who was based at Wednesbury fire station, had trained for nearly two years for the challenge.
He was close to the stern of the support boat when he went missing in French waters.
In a statement, his family said: "Our lives were shattered when Iain went missing. He was our world. We miss him more than words can ever say.
"We are proud of Iain for so many reasons. He put his heart and soul into training for the swim, but that was Iain - determined to help and support others."
Mr Hughes, a married father-of-two, joined the fire service at 19 and launched an online fundraiser to support The Fire Fighters Charity, British Heart Foundation and Midlands Air Ambulance.
It has been inundated with more than £56,000 in donations, far exceeding the £21,000 target, with well-wishers continuing to add to the pot.
As a mark of respect, flags at West Midlands Fire Service sites will fly at half-mast until sunset on Friday.
