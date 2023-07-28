Crooked House pub near Dudley 'unlikely to reopen'
A pub believed to be the wonkiest in Britain has been sold but is unlikely to "open its doors again", the venue says.
A post on the Facebook page of The Crooked House near Dudley stated Marston's had sold the site to a private buyer "for alternative use".
One side of the building began to sink due to mining in the area in the early 19th Century.
Marston's said it was unable to disclose details on the buyer or price.
In March it emerged the pub on Himley Road had been listed for sale with a guide price of £675,000.
In its heyday, the venue attracted drinkers from across the world and was famed for being the place where coins and marbles seemingly rolled uphill along the bar, Birmingham Live reported.
The Crooked House was first built as a farmhouse in 1765.
'History sold off'
Wolverhampton and Dudley Breweries bought it, made it structurally safe in the 1940s and renamed it the Crooked House due to its appearance.
The pub's Facebook page said: "The Crooked House has been sold. Unlikely to... open its doors again.
"Marston's have sold the site to a private buyer for alternative use, that is all we know. This is just to update the page so nobody makes any wasted journeys to the site."
People were thanked for their "custom and support" and the writer added: "I... wish things could have been very different but unfortunately not.
"Keep supporting the great other local pubs to make sure they stay as they should be."
One Facebook user said: "So sad, another piece of history sold off, and for what?"
Another wrote: "That's a shame. So many places closing including shops and hotels."
On Friday, Marston's and the estate agent Christie and Co said the sale had been completed.
