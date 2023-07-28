Boy arrested after girl, 7, dies in Walsall hit-and-run
- Published
A 14-year-old boy has been arrested after a seven-year-old girl died in a hit-and-run in the West Midlands.
The girl was hit by a motorcycle in Turnstone Road, Bloxwich, Walsall.
The fatal crash happened shortly after 19:00 BST on Thursday, West Midlands Police said, and it is appealing for help to find the motorbike.
"This is an absolutely tragic event which has resulted in the death of an innocent child," said Det Sgt Paul Hughes.
"We have still to recover the motorbike involved and I know someone out there in the local community knows where the bike is."
The force said it was looking for a blue and black road bike, but was yet to determine the exact make and model.
"I would urge anyone with any information, however large or small, to make contact with us," said the officer.
'Heart-breaking situation'
"This is not about protecting people, this is about doing the right thing," he added, urging the local community to "come together" and work with him.
"This is a heart-breaking situation that no family should ever go through and my thoughts are with the family of this young girl."
Specially-trained officers are supporting the girl's family, said the force.
It has not said what the boy is being questioned on suspicion of.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said paramedics had found the girl in a critical condition.
"She was receiving basic life support and ambulance crews immediately took over to provide advanced life support and trauma care," said a spokesperson.
The seven-year-old was taken to Birmingham Children's Hospital for further treatment, they added.
"Sadly, the girl went on to die of her injuries."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk