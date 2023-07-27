Birmingham airport staff call off strike over new pay deal
Airport staff have called off industrial action after securing a 13.25% pay increase.
More than 150 security officers and terminal technicians at Birmingham were due to walk out as part of planned strike action on 18 July.
But it was delayed while union members voted on the new one-year pay offer, which they have accepted.
Unite said workers' "patience and professionalism during this dispute was exemplary".
Birmingham Airport Limited, which directly employs the security and terminal staff, has been contacted for comment.
The deal will see workers' pay increase through a 10.5% consolidated rise and 2.75% non-consolidated rise, Unite said.
It will also see two new Unite workplace reps and a wider collective bargaining agreement put in place, it added.
If the offer had not been accepted industrial action would have instead gone ahead on 1 August, at the height of the school summer holidays.
