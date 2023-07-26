Commonwealth Games bull Ozzy to be unveiled at New Street
- Published
Ozzy the mechanical bull - created for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games - will be revealed to the public in his new home on Wednesday, officials say.
Commuters and visitors at New Street Station will see his first performance of him moving his head, a roar, swishing tail and lit-up eyes.
The (33ft) 10m sculpture is currently being built behind screens.
He was named after Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne in a public vote last month.
Network Rail said they had been testing his movements and sound ahead of him meeting the public from lunchtime, to mark the games' first anniversary two days later.
The sculpture - previously known as Raging Bull - was due to be dismantled at the end of the Games, but won a reprieve after a public outcry.
Thousands of people came to see him when he was temporarily on display in Centenary Square during the 12 days of the Games.
It was then confirmed earlier this year by Network Rail and the West Midlands Combined Authority that his new home would be New Street Station.
He has since undergone a major redesign by his creators, special effects company Artem, to make him suitable to be put on permanent indoor display.
Peter, Lord Hendy of Richmond Hill and Network Rail chair, said: "Excitement has been building for months and the question we've had most is 'when exactly are you unveiling Ozzy?'.
"It's great to be able to confirm the date and set out our exciting plans to welcome our big beast back to Birmingham."
Visitors to the station can take part in face painting and enjoy a brass band and dance performances to celebrate the unveiling, Network Rail said.
