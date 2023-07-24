Sandwell's Commonwealth Games swimming pool opens to public
- Published
A swimming complex built for Birmingham's Commonwealth Games has opened for public use.
The Sandwell Aquatics Centre in Smethwick staged more medal moments than any other venue last summer.
The £73m provision was officially opened on Monday by Paralympian Ellie Simmonds from Aldridge, Walsall.
"To have a facility like this in the West Midlands is so, so powerful," Ms Simmonds said.
"It is going to inspire people to maybe be an Olympian or a Paralympian."
The centre, which across its facilities holds 5,000 cubic metres (nine million pints) of water, features a main pool, a separate pool for people with disabilities, a large gym, and the UK's biggest dry-dive facility which uses a foam pit.
The size of the main pool, which was used by competitors including Tom Daley, Adam Peaty and Anna Hopkin, is a key draw of the new centre, according to Sandwell Aquatics Club swimming coach, Alison Drew-Cunniffe.
"It just gives us the opportunity that the Learn to Swim is in one part of the pool, the public will be swimming in the middle part of the pool and the club activity will be happening at the end of the pool," she said.
"Everyone can then see what's going on and the Learn to Swim swimmers can think 'I want to be part of that club, I want to aspire to be like them," she added.
Visitors on Monday, many of whom watched the Commonwealth Games at the centre last year, said it was "wonderful for the community".
One local resident said she was "in awe of the pool", which took six years to build.
In September, Swim England will launch a new diving programme at the site.
Sarah Barrow from Swim England said: "You'll get people travelling [to Sandwell] just so they can try this diving programme."
