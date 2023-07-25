Man jailed over attack following night out in Birmingham
A man has been jailed for attacking a man as he walked home after a night out.
John-Paul Kesseler had a wine bottle thrown at his head after he had left Birmingham's gay village during the early hours of 10 October 2021.
He and his companion were both struck with a pole, West Midlands Police previously said.
Usman Murtza, 31, from Victoria Road in Tipton, was jailed for 16 months, after admitting two counts of assault.
He pleaded guilty to assaulting a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm and assault by beating.
Mr Kesseler was treated in hospital for a laceration to his eyebrow and bruising to his elbow before doctors discharged him.
He had previously said he had been walking home hand-in-hand with another man when he was stopped by a person who objected to the sight of him doing so.
