Man jailed over attack following night out in Birmingham

John-Paul Kesseler
John-Paul Kesseler was attacked with a wine bottle and a pole

A man has been jailed for attacking a man as he walked home after a night out.

John-Paul Kesseler had a wine bottle thrown at his head after he had left Birmingham's gay village during the early hours of 10 October 2021.

He and his companion were both struck with a pole, West Midlands Police previously said.

Usman Murtza, 31, from Victoria Road in Tipton, was jailed for 16 months, after admitting two counts of assault.

He pleaded guilty to assaulting a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm and assault by beating.

Mr Kesseler was treated in hospital for a laceration to his eyebrow and bruising to his elbow before doctors discharged him.

He had previously said he had been walking home hand-in-hand with another man when he was stopped by a person who objected to the sight of him doing so.

