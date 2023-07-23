Dudley murder investigation after body of woman found

Bromford Road, DudleyGoogle
Police said the woman's body was found at a property on Bromford Road, Dudley
By Susie Rack
BBC News, West Midlands

A murder investigation has begun after the body of a 58-year-old woman was found in Dudley.

West Midlands Police were called at about 15:20 BST on Friday to a property on Bromford Road.

The force said the woman's body was discovered by friends concerned after she had failed to turn up to work.

Insp Damian Forrest said the investigation was in its early stages and focused on piecing together the woman's last movements.

"The death is being treated as suspicious and we are appealing to anyone who can help with information to come forward," he added.

Police said they were speaking to family members and friends, with specialist officers supporting the victim's family.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.