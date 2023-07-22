Sutton Coldfield centenarian reaches fundraising target on birthday
A great-grandfather inspired by Capt Sir Tom Moore is celebrating turning 100 and hitting a major charity fundraising target.
Harold Jones has been walking laps of his Sutton Coldfield garden since March 2020, clocking up more than 578 miles (930km).
He began with two laps a day but is now up to 40 and has made more than £30,000 for Motor Neurone Disease (MND) causes.
"It's been great exercise for me and it's kept me very fit," said Mr Jones.
"[It's] also put me in touch with so many people. It keeps my brain moving as well," he added.
The World War Two veteran chose to raise money for MND charities after losing three friends to the disease.
"He relentlessly walks the laps of his garden, he relentlessly tries to raise awareness for his fundraising and he's just such a lovely lovely gentleman," said Amanda Bourne, community fundraiser at the MND Association.
Peter Jones said his father's achievements "put him to shame".
He said: "When you think that he broke his back not that long ago, it didn't stop him. What can we say... absolutely wonderful."
An early birthday celebration for Mr Jones took place at Stockland Green Methodist church.
