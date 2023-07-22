Community 'needs to raise' £300k for Birmingham hardware shop
Customers at a hardware shop are trying to save it by buying the store, worth hundreds of thousands of pounds.
York Supplies has been serving people in Kings Heath, Birmingham, for 75 years, but the current owner is retiring.
An action group said the community had to raise £300,000, with the same amount being given as match funding.
The Beatles called in, when they were playing at a nearby dance hall in the 1960s and needed something repairing.
People have six weeks to buy small or large amounts of shares.
Current owner Jon Jaffa, who has had the shop for 37 years, has given campaigners first refusal and time to raise money to buy it.
He said: "I was made redundant from engineering, which I trained in, came home, found York Supplies was for sale and I thought 'well, we can't let that go down'.
"So I took it on, we're still here all these years later and now the local community want to take it on, just like I did."
York Supplies Action Group chair Naomi Standen said: "We're very fortunate that The Community Ownership Fund, the Department... [for] Levelling Up, [Housing & Communities] has given us match funding totalling £300,000.
"So we as a community still need to raise £300,000."
Local resident and actor Janice Connolly, known for her comedy character Barbara Nice, has fronted a campaign video, in which she highlighted it had been serving the community since 1947.
In the video, she said: "It's a place you can come to get help and advice fixing things up in your own house.
"The beauty of York Supplies is if you only need one nail, they will sell you one nail."
The campaign for community investors has the backing of West Midlands mayor Andy Street, who said the shop was a "thriving business".
"There are examples of community ownership, often in pubs, cafes across the country, but this is slightly different of course," he said.
