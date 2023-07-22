Mahalia's street shows a 'return to busking roots'
- Published
Brit Award-nominated musician Mahalia says supporting her latest album by returning to her street-busking roots has seen her connect with fans.
The 25-year-old, from Leicester, has been seen busking in Birmingham and London.
Described as her third major project, her new album IRL was released on 14 July.
The R&B singer, who recently performed at Glastonbury, began her career by performing her music in the street.
"I'm excited to meet fans, but I'm also really excited to just maybe turn some people in the street into liking my music - I think that's the real beauty of busking," she told BBC WM.
The singer, who played at an album launch show at HMV Empire in Coventry on Thursday, said she had been "overwhelmed" with the public response to performances.
She added her new release had been "born out of lockdown".
"When I came to making this album, I just wanted to go back to having real life experiences and this album really is about everything, post-lockdown," she explained.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk