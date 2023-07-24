Birmingham Heritage Week returns for ninth year
- Published
Canal tours, guided walks and open days are among the events set to take place during Birmingham Heritage Week.
Now in its ninth year, the annual 10-day festival will run across the city between 8 and 17 September.
Visitors will be able to choose from hundreds of different events and tours of buildings, such as the Rotunda and Birmingham Cathedral.
Dozens of churches and faith centres including a Buddhist temple will also open their doors.
The Grade II listed Woodcock Street baths, the oldest swimming baths in Birmingham, will additionally offer guided tours - with the opportunity of a swim.
"This year's Heritage Week visitors will be spoilt for choice with locations in the city centre and across the suburbs," coordinator Irene De Boo said.
"Heritage Week is about discovering the city's cultural and industrial heritage, learning new skills in a workshop or getting active with a walking tour."
A full programme of events will be listed on the festival's website.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk