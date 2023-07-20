Birmingham teenager jailed for killing boy in mobile phone row
A teenager has been jailed for at least 11 years after fatally stabbing a boy during a row about a mobile phone.
Akeem Bailey, 17, was stabbed in the neck on Springfield Street, in Ladywood, Birmingham, on 30 October and died in hospital five days later.
Zechariah Nelson, 18, of McGregor Close, Aston, was convicted of manslaughter.
At Birmingham Crown Court on Thursday, he was jailed for life with a minimum term of 11 years and 109 days.
The 18-year-old had also been convicted of wounding with intent and possession of a bladed article.
The court heard how he had arrived armed with a knife to a pre-arranged meeting with the boy on the day of the attack last year.
West Midlands Police said Nelson had also stabbed another teenager during the attack, who was not seriously hurt.
Det Insp Jim Colclough, of the force, added: "This is another tragic loss of a young life at the hands of a knife.
"A teenager has lost his life and another has lost his freedom."
