Man arrested after girl attacked by bully XL dog in Birmingham
A 60-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing a dog dangerously out of control after an 11-year-old girl was attacked.
Ana Paun was seriously injured by an American bully XL and Staffordshire bull terrier crossbreed in Bordesley Green, Birmingham, on Saturday.
West Midlands Police said the man had been bailed with conditions while inquiries continued.
The dog remains in secure kennels, the force added.
