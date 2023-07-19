Call for Birmingham to be permanent home for Commonwealth Games
There have been calls to base the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham permanently, after Victoria in Australia cancelled plans to host them.
The Conservative group on Birmingham City Council said the 2022 games showed the city was capable of hosting such an event successfully.
The infrastructure was also in place to bring it back in 2026, they said.
The Labour-run council has cancelled non-essential spending as it faces a £760m bill for unequal pay claims.
But the Conservatives argued basing the event in Birmingham permanently "would ensure the continuation of the games".
Daniel Andrews, Victoria's premier, told a news conference on Tuesday it could not do the games any more due to the costs. The state had been due to stage them in 2026, the next to be held after Birmingham hosted in 2022.
There would be advantages to Birmingham becoming a permanent "Commonwealth City" the Conservatives suggested, including strengthening the case for government investment in a full metro and underground rail system for the region.
"The opportunity for the city is huge and should be investigated," Conservative leader and leader of the city council's opposition group Robert Alden said.
He called for the Labour group to support the bid.
Earlier this month, the leader of the city council, John Cotton, said the authority would stop all non-essential spending because of its financial situation.
He would not say which services he considered non-essential or if it might affect plans to host the European Athletics Championships in 2026.
Conservative West Midlands Mayor, Andy Street, said it was "far too early" to talk about Birmingham stepping in and advised leaders in Victoria to "find a way of doing it".
