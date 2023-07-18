Four charged with stab murder of boy in Stourbridge
Four teenagers have been charged with the murder of a 16-year-old boy.
Joseph Riches died after being stabbed on Coventry Street, in Stourbridge, West Midlands, on Saturday.
Police said the accused were Dray Simmonds and Joshua Edgington, both 19, and two boys aged 16, who cannot be identified because of their age.
In a statement, Joseph's mother said: "Joe wanted nothing more than to grow up and be a dad. He will never get the chance to do that now."
The teenagers accused of his killing were due to appear before Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
Mr Simmonds and one of the 16-year-olds have also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon.
CCTV footage examined
Paying tribute to her only son, Joseph's mother said his death was "truly devastating".
"I want to appeal to people to help the police to find out what happened to my son and would ask anyone that can help to come forward with information."
Det Insp Laura Harrison, from West Midlands Police, said: "Our thoughts remain with the family of Joe who are devastated by the loss of their child.
"Our investigation is still ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who can help us piece together what happened to get in touch with us."
She added officers had been looking at CCTV footage and thanked the public for their support so far.
There would be increased police activity in and around Stourbridge bus station, the force said.
