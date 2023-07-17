Birmingham Airport workers suspend strike over new pay offer
- Published
A strike expected to involve more than 150 security staff and technicians at Birmingham Airport has been suspended after a fresh pay offer.
The walkout was due to begin on Tuesday, but will be paused while members are balloted, trade union Unite said.
If the offer is rejected, strike action will start on 1 August, it added.
An airport spokesperson said they hoped the new offer would be accepted "so we can focus on serving customers".
"We will be making no further comment until the result of the ballot is announced," Unite regional officer Sulinder Singh said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.