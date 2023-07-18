Fundraiser for siblings hurt in hit and run at Kings Heath crossing
- Published
A fundraiser has been organised for siblings hurt in a hit and run on a pedestrian crossing.
A boy and a woman were seriously hurt in the incident near Asda, on High Street, Kings Heath, Birmingham, during the morning of 15 June.
Organiser Toni Midlane said many friends of the eight-year-old, Craig, had visited him in hospital, after he and his sister were hurt.
Her son and his friends wanted to help, she said.
Ms Midlane runs drama adventures for younger children and said an event on Monday would be fundraisers for Craig and sister Gracious.
Her son and his friends were at school with Craig and she and others came up with the idea of the drama initiative.
Ms Midlane said: "Lots of the little boy's closest friends have visited in hospital.
"It's been brilliant for his friends to see him. It's been brilliant for him to see his friends... It's lovely to see them together."
About 100 children can take part in two bookable events at The Hub, Hazelwell, on Vicarage Road. Money will be raised from parents paying for children to take part in workshops and from cakes, which youngsters will help to sell.
Hundreds of people attended a rally calling for "safer streets" after the incident.
A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.
He has been released on bail.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk