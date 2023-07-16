Three arrested after boy, 16, fatally stabbed in Stourbridge
Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a teenage boy was fatally stabbed in a town centre.
Emergency services were called to Coventry Street, Stourbridge shortly before 19:00 BST on Saturday where the 16-year-old died.
Two teenagers and a man in his 20s were detained and remain in custody, said West Midlands Police.
Officers remain at the scene, the force said.
Police say they are also investigating an associated address in St Johns Avenue, Rowley Regis, and have urged anyone with information to come forward.
